Zelensky, Romania's PM Bolojan Discuss Defense Support, Energy Cooperation

Zelensky reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that strengthening air defense remains a priority for Ukraine.

He also stressed the importance of developing the energy network between Ukraine and Romania. The network would help Ukraine amid power shortages caused by ongoing Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and, in case of surplus, would allow electricity to be supplied to Romania.

The sides also paid special attention to expanding border crossing points along the Ukrainian-Romanian border. In particular, they discussed work on an intergovernmental agreement on joint oversight at the Ukraine–Romania border crossing.

Zelensky thanked Romania for its military assistance and contributions to the PURL initiative, and personally thanked Bolojan for the meeting and support for Ukraine.

Zelensky: Ukraine andto build two new power lines

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, March 12, Zelensky arrived in Bucharest where the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania signed a declaration on strategic partnership along with several other documents.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine