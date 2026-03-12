Annabel Hoare

PhD Candidate in Gender-Based Political Violence, Anglia Ruskin University

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Annabel is a PhD researcher associated with the International Policing and Public Protection Institute (IPPPRI) at Anglia Ruskin University. Her research spans digital sociology, extremism and political violence, gender and radicalisation studies, with a particular focus on the Manosphere and male supremacism. Through her research, she explores the mechanisms that draw individuals into extremist communities, shedding light on the intersections of ideology, online engagement, and digital architectures.

Her current research investigates how "red pill philosophy" shapes the way people engage with extremist ideas in the manosphere, studying how it influences what members see as convincing evidence, whose opinions they trust, and how users mix together different extreme ideas, including far-right and conspiracy-based beliefs, into a seemingly connected and consistent worldview. Through this her research elucidates upon how individuals interpret information, interact with one another, and ultimately adopt extreme views through engagement in extremist digital milieus.

2024–present PhD Student, Anglia Ruskin University



2024 St Andrews University, MLitt Terrorism and Political Violence 2022 Universiteit Leiden, BASS International Security Studies

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