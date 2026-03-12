Ukraine And Romania To Open Another Border Crossing Point In Summer - Zelensky
“We are also working to open new border crossing points, which will happen this summer,” Zelensky said.
He expressed gratitude to Romania for its assistance with the transit of necessary cargo to and from Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian specialists already working in Middle East as partners express satisfactio
“This logistics significantly supports us during the war and creates additional economic opportunities for Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova,” said the President of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, the opening of the Bila Tserkva-Sighetu Marmatiei checkpoin on the border with Romania in Zakarpattia was previously postponed.
Photo: Facebook / Volodymyr Zelensky
