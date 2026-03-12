Yellow Orange Invisible Fluorescent Pigments For Ink
. Classification: Depending on the wavelength of the excitation light source, it can be divided into short-wave ultraviolet-excited fluorescent pigments (with an excitation wavelength of 254nm) and long-wave ultraviolet-excited fluorescent pigments (with an excitation wavelength of 365nm). According to the color change, it can be classified into three types: colorless, colored, and chromatic. Colorless can display colors such as red, yellow, blue, green, and orange. Colored can make the original color brighter. Chromatic can change one color into another.
. Feature: It is with high securit. Under normal conditions, it leaves no visual trace and is difficult to be detected. It will only show fluorescent colors when exposed to ultraviolet light. The anti-counterfeiting features are concealed and difficult to replicate. At the same time, it has rich colors and supports single-color, double-color and multi-color fluorescent combinations.
. Application: Widely used in the anti-counterfeiting of financial documents, certificates, etc., such as passports, banknotes, value-added tax invoices, etc; it is also commonly applied in luxury goods packaging, pharmaceutical and food packaging, cultural and publishing, industrial identification, etc., to enhance the anti-counterfeiting performance or increase the uniqueness and interest of the products.
