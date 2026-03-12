VIEWPRO's First-Generation Open Source Autopilot V7 Pro Release

The technology of unmanned autopilot system has been around since the early of the 20th century. With the rapid technological changes and innovations in the past decade, it has been able to complete command tasks excellently. And autopilot system is more widely accepted and used in various application scenarios.

VIEWPRO is lucky growing in this autopilot system rapidly developing era and officially released the first generation of open source autopilot V7 Pro on December 20th, 2024. It has excellent stability, performance and compatibility. VIEWPRO's R&D team, based on the safety, stability, reliability, and quality first, has completed a more outstanding autopilot in terms of product features and experience. It not only creates a smoother and more convenient unmanned system experience for various industries of autonomous driving, but also able to combines with VIEWPRO's gimbal camera to achieve more functions.

Stable performance, safety and reliability first

V7 Pro focuses on high performance, safety and stability. It is equipped with a powerful STM32H743 processor Cortex-M7 core, uses industrial-grade ADIS14670, ICM42688-P sensors and RM3100 magnetic compass, and the redundant design of three sets of IMU sensors which can improve the safety. Stable performance is the most important feature of an excellent autopilot, which is reflected in accurate attitude data and angle stability. At the same time, the built-in shock absorption experience is smoother. Equipped with powerful algorithms, it can achieve precise control of the unmanned system in various complex environments, improve flight stability and maneuverability, and also bring more possibilities for subsequent operation effects.

Wide compatibility, choice of more industries

V7 Pro open source autopilot can basically meet most unmanned system application scenarios, and can be widely used in robots, unmanned vehicles, drones, unmanned ships and other unmanned systems. It is compatible with firmware APM/PX4; it fully considers the needs of different scenarios, optimizes the design of various details such as circuits, interfaces, and structures, making it suitable for more industries and more compatible.

Work with VIEWPRO gimbal camera, more functions can be realized

V7 Pro combined with VIEWPRO gimbal camera can realize“follow me” active following targets function, avoiding the difficulty of manual target tracking operation and the problem of easy loss of targets. VIEWPRO combined autopilot technology and gimbal camera to improve products, services and user experience.

In the future, the VIEWPRO team will deeply learn more about user needs, develop more functions, and enhance customers' convenient experience in the overall system.

Price and Service

V7 Pro official sales price USD799/set, early birds promotion price USD599/set from December 20, 2024 to January 20, 2025, 1 year warranty, welcome to purchase and use V7 Pro autopilot.







CTO Grateful Speech

New product of V7 Pro autopilot marks a new breakthrough in our company's technological innovation, product development, and market expansion. We would like to thank all VIEWPRO users for their trust and support, which has promoted our rapid growth in the industry and witnessed the development of our company and the birth of new products. At the same time, we would like to sincerely thank all VIEWPRO team members for their hard work!

With the rapid development of technology, market demand is also constantly changing. We always pay attention to UAV market trends, deeply understand customer needs, take customers as the center, continue to innovate, and launch new products that meet market needs. We believe that this new product launch will bring a better user experience to customers.

For more details, please visit High-level Autopilot/Flight Control V7 Pro for UAV USV UGV