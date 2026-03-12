Brian Y. An

Co-Director of Center for Urban Research, Director of Master of Science in Public Policy Program, & Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology

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Brian An is an assistant professor, director of the Master of Science in Public Policy program, and co-director of the Center for Urban Research. His research examines how institutional and policy design affects management processes and policy outcomes at all levels, from local and regional organizations to national governments across the globe. His policy research area spans urban and housing, energy and environment, and public finance.

An has consulted or worked for international and U.S. organizations, including the United Nations, International Finance Corporation (the World Bank Group), the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Enterprise Community Partners, Brookings Institution, Fulton County Government, and Atlanta Mayor's Office, among others. His work has been cited or featured in the U.S. President's 2024 Economic Report, Fox News, WSB-TV, WABE FM 90.1 (Atlanta Metro NPR), Georgia Public Broadcasting (Statewide NPR)'s All Things Considered, Fortune Magazine, Yahoo News, Pew Charitable Trusts, Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Atlanta Civic Circle among many other media outlets. He has a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Management from the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Studies from Yonsei University.

During the academic year 2025-2026, Dr. An is taking a leave of absence to serve as a Global Science and Technology Policy Fellow in the Graduate School of Science and Technology Policy at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea, where he also holds an adjunct professorship.

–present Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology

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