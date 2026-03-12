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China Slams UN Security Council for Failing to Pass Mideast Resolution

China Slams UN Security Council for Failing to Pass Mideast Resolution


2026-03-12 07:57:38
(MENAFN) China expressed disappointment after the UN Security Council failed to approve a Russia-backed draft resolution addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to reports. The resolution aimed to mourn the “tragic loss of life throughout the ongoing hostilities” and urged all parties to cease military operations.

China’s permanent representative to the UN, Fu Cong, emphasized that the proposal reaffirmed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and encouraged a return to diplomatic negotiations. “China welcomes and supports this, and was disappointed and regretful that the draft resolution was not adopted,” Fu said.

The Russia-sponsored resolution received support from Russia, China, Somalia, and Pakistan.

The United States and Latvia voted against it, while nine members, including the United Kingdom, France, and Bahrain, abstained from voting.

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