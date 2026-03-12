QRCS Continues To Implement Its Ramadan Projects In Several Countries

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) continues to implement the activities of its 'Keep Your Balance Of Good Deeds Alive Ramadan Campaign 1447 AH', with local development/charitable initiatives and Ramadan Iftar projects in other countries affected by poverty and displacement.

During the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, QRCS volunteers implemented the On-the-Go Ramadan Iftar initiative at Katara Cultural Village. Held for the third consecutive year with the sponsorship of Lulu Hypermarket, the initiative involved distributing 350 snack meals on a daily basis to visitors of the cannon area and drivers during Maghreb time.

As part of its community development programs aimed at promoting social welfare and spread a culture of solidarity and social cohesion among expatriate workers, QRCS distributed dates to workers in several locations.

A total of 21 tons of dates were distributed to 11,950 beneficiaries, as follows: 4,500 workers of the Ministry of Municipality (Mechanical Equipment Department, General Cleanness Department, Waste Treatment Center, and Public Parks Department), 3,000 beneficiaries from the Nepalese community, 2,950 beneficiaries from the Afghan community, and 1,500 workers from GET Company.

In cooperation with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), QRCS launched the Ramadan Iftar project, with the distribution of 2,299 food parcels to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in shelters, people with disabilities (PWDs), hospital staff, and poor families in Red Sea State. Additional 9,000 food parcels will be distributed for the benefit of IDPs and other vulnerable people in River Nile, White Nile, and North Kordofan States.

QRCS office & Qatar's Embassy in Sudan co-organized a public Ramadan Iftar banquet, attended by HE Mohamed bin Ibrahim Al Sada, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan, Denise Brown, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Luca Renda, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Marcus Werne, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) Office in Sudan, and 500 fasting Sudanese persons.

In Albania, Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Misnad, from Qatar's Embassy in Albania, participated in the distribution of Ramadan Iftar parcels to 500 poor families, or 2,000 people, in cooperation with Albanian Red Cross.

The QRCS Ramadan Iftar project in Djibouti was concluded, in cooperation with the Red Crescent Society of Djibouti, 191 poor families receiving food 88.5-kg food parcels.

QRCS office in Niger distributed 2,630 60-kg food parcels of rice, millet, sugar, and vegetable oil to refugees, IDPs, and host families in Niamey's five municipal districts. Implemented in cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), municipalities, and NGOs, the distributions focused on widows, older persons, large families, PWDs, and patients with chronic diseases.

In cooperation with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the Ramadan Iftar project in Bangladesh commenced, with a total of 8,300 food parcels being distributed to all the residents of Camp #18 for Rohingya Refugees.

Similarly, 1,500 food parcels were distributed to displaced families, social welfare institutions, and cancer patients in Sana'a, Yemen. This is phase 1 of a larger scheme to distribute 8,354 food parcels to the most vulnerable families across seven governorates (Sana'a, Aden, Taiz, Amran, Hodeidah, Abyan, and Shabwa), at a total cost of $589,040.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, QRCS's office in Gaza has distributed 5,700 food parcels, out of 17,833 to be distributed to displaced families, at a total cost of $1,850,000. In Jordan, Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) completed the distribution of food coupons to 992 poor families across all governorates, at a total cost of QR 300,000.