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Mauritius National Day

Mauritius National Day


2026-03-12 04:00:40
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to offer my warm congratulations to the people and government of Mauritius on the 58th anniversary of your independence.

We look forward to deepening our economic and security relationship with Mauritius to achieve our shared goals of peace and prosperity, and to Mauritius hosting the next U.S.-Africa Business Summit in July. The United States values our close ties as we confront common threats and seize opportunities together.

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U.S. Department of State

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