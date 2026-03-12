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Iraq Bars Use of Its Territory for Attacks on Iran—PM
(MENAFN) Iraq has stated that it will not permit any group or individual to use its land as a base for operations against Iran, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a phone call on Wednesday.
According to reports, Sudani emphasized that while Iraq supports the security and sovereignty of Iran, any attacks carried out from Iraqi territory violate Iraq’s own sovereignty and hinder Baghdad’s efforts to end the conflict and promote dialogue.
He further expressed Baghdad’s “rejection and condemnation of the unjust war targeting Iran, emphasizing Iraq’s concern for the security and peace of the region and its brotherly peoples,” according to a statement from his office on the social media platform X.
Sudani also said that Iraq is willing to take steps to help end hostilities and return to “a logic of dialogue and peaceful solutions, away from the language of force that threatens regional and international security and stability.”
The remarks come in the context of US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,300 people, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and more than 150 schoolgirls. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing disruptions in global markets and contributing to rising energy prices, according to reports.
According to reports, Sudani emphasized that while Iraq supports the security and sovereignty of Iran, any attacks carried out from Iraqi territory violate Iraq’s own sovereignty and hinder Baghdad’s efforts to end the conflict and promote dialogue.
He further expressed Baghdad’s “rejection and condemnation of the unjust war targeting Iran, emphasizing Iraq’s concern for the security and peace of the region and its brotherly peoples,” according to a statement from his office on the social media platform X.
Sudani also said that Iraq is willing to take steps to help end hostilities and return to “a logic of dialogue and peaceful solutions, away from the language of force that threatens regional and international security and stability.”
The remarks come in the context of US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,300 people, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and more than 150 schoolgirls. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing disruptions in global markets and contributing to rising energy prices, according to reports.
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