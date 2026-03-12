Brandon Michael Sideleau

PhD student studying human-saltwater crocodile conflict, Charles Darwin University

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I began the worldwide crocodilian attack database (previously known as CrocBITE, now known as CrocAttack) in September of 2010 and I have been a member of the IUCN since 2012. I have worked extensively in the field of human-crocodile conflict mitigation and management, particularly in Indonesia, where I worked on projects in 2015 and 2017. I have been the lead author on three peer-reviewed papers in academic publications, as well as numerous articles in Crocodile Specialist Group proceedings and newsletters. I graduated from California State University, Channel Islands in 2019 with a degree in biology and began a PhD looking at human-saltwater crocodile conflict range-wide at Charles Darwin University here in Darwin, Australia in March of this year. I will be conducting field work predominantly in Papua New Guinea, since I already have a wealth of data from other regions thanks to my 13 years of research.

–present Crocodile specialist and PhD student studying human-saltwater crocodile conflict, Charles Darwin University

2019 California State University, Channel Islands, Bachelor of Arts, Biology

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