Brandon Michael Sideleau
- PhD student studying human-saltwater crocodile conflict, Charles Darwin University
I began the worldwide crocodilian attack database (previously known as CrocBITE, now known as CrocAttack) in September of 2010 and I have been a member of the IUCN since 2012. I have worked extensively in the field of human-crocodile conflict mitigation and management, particularly in Indonesia, where I worked on projects in 2015 and 2017. I have been the lead author on three peer-reviewed papers in academic publications, as well as numerous articles in Crocodile Specialist Group proceedings and newsletters. I graduated from California State University, Channel Islands in 2019 with a degree in biology and began a PhD looking at human-saltwater crocodile conflict range-wide at Charles Darwin University here in Darwin, Australia in March of this year. I will be conducting field work predominantly in Papua New Guinea, since I already have a wealth of data from other regions thanks to my 13 years of research.Experience
- –present Crocodile specialist and PhD student studying human-saltwater crocodile conflict, Charles Darwin University
- 2019 California State University, Channel Islands, Bachelor of Arts, Biology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment