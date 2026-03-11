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Drone Targets American Diplomatic Facility In Iraq: US State Department

Drone Targets American Diplomatic Facility In Iraq: US State Department


2026-03-11 03:01:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US Department of State announced that a drone targeted a major American diplomatic facility in Iraq Tuesday, confirming that no injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the department said the strike targeted the Diplomatic Support Center, a logistics hub for US diplomats located near Baghdad International Airport, noting that the incident impacted a watchtower at the site.

The statement added that the United States and the Iraqi government are in close contact regarding the necessary measures to protect US personnel and facilities.

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The Peninsula

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