Drone Targets American Diplomatic Facility In Iraq: US State Department
Washington: The US Department of State announced that a drone targeted a major American diplomatic facility in Iraq Tuesday, confirming that no injuries were reported as a result of the attack.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the department said the strike targeted the Diplomatic Support Center, a logistics hub for US diplomats located near Baghdad International Airport, noting that the incident impacted a watchtower at the site.
The statement added that the United States and the Iraqi government are in close contact regarding the necessary measures to protect US personnel and facilities.
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