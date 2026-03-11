NEURONES: Net Profit, Group Share Stable In 2025
|Financial statements at December 31 (1)
|2024
|2025
|Revenues
|810.4
|857.2
|Business operating profit (2)
|84.1 (10.4%)
|82.1 (9.6%)
|Operating profit
|77.9 (9.6%)
|75.6 (8.8%)
|Financial profit/loss
|10.2
|9.5
|Income tax
|(24.9)
|(23.2)
|Net profit
|63.2 (7.8%)
|61.9 (7.2%)
|- of which, group share
|52.5
|52.1
|Free cash flow (3)
|74.6
|62.2
|Net cash net of financial debt (4)
|319.5
|336.6
|Staff at year-end
|7,087
|7,208
(1) In millions of euros, 2025 financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on March 11, 2026.
(2) Before cost of bonus shares
(3) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments.
(4) Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.
Achievements
NEURONES enjoyed another year of growth in 2025 (+ 5.8%, including + 5.1% organic growth), compared with a decline (- 1.8%) in the Consulting and Digital Services market.
A return to normal operating profitability in the second half of the year, along with a secure financial result, meant that the net profit, group share or the year remained relatively stable.
Free cash flow was satisfactory, with working capital requirements under control (+ €5.3 million) and capital expenditure (Capex) at a fairly low level (€10.3 million, mainly allocated to the group's sovereign and secure cloud platform). Net cash increased to €336.6 million (€14 per share).
Outlook
With promising underlying trends (AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity, digital), NEURONES is approaching 2026 with confidence, ready to continue its profitable growth trajectory. The 2026 forecasts will be announced, as usual, when the first-quarter revenue figures are published (May 6, after the market closes).
At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 4, for the 2025 financial year, a dividend increase of + 7.7% will be proposed (€1.4 per share compared to €1.3 last year).
About NEURONES
With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible
| Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
...
|
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
| Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
Attachment
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neurones-2025-annual-results
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