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Dutch Firms Lead Foreign Investment in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Since 2002, Dutch companies have funneled approximately $34 billion into Türkiye, representing around 17% of the nation’s total foreign direct investments (FDIs), the Dutch ambassador to Ankara shared with a news agency.
Ambassador Joep Wijnands highlighted that more than 3,000 Dutch enterprises are registered in Türkiye, attracted by the country’s strategic location, which serves as a “two-way gateway from Europe to the Middle East and Central Asia.” He added that Türkiye’s skilled labor force and expanding economy provide promising prospects for investors.
Last year, the Netherlands topped the list of FDI contributors to Türkiye, injecting $2.8 billion, according to the Turkish Investment and Finance Office.
Trade between the two nations also remains robust, with the foreign trade volume reaching $14 billion, data from the Turkish statistical authority, TurkStat, indicated.
In 2025, Turkish exports to the Netherlands amounted to $7.2 billion, positioning the country as the ninth-largest export destination for Türkiye. This figure further increased by 7.4% year-on-year, totaling $580 million in January 2026, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM).
Wijnands emphasized that Dutch companies are drawn to Türkiye because of the “myriad opportunities” available, while Turkish investors view the Netherlands as a strategic entry point into Europe. He noted that the Turkish community of over half a million in the Netherlands plays a significant role in fostering these reciprocal investments.
Ambassador Joep Wijnands highlighted that more than 3,000 Dutch enterprises are registered in Türkiye, attracted by the country’s strategic location, which serves as a “two-way gateway from Europe to the Middle East and Central Asia.” He added that Türkiye’s skilled labor force and expanding economy provide promising prospects for investors.
Last year, the Netherlands topped the list of FDI contributors to Türkiye, injecting $2.8 billion, according to the Turkish Investment and Finance Office.
Trade between the two nations also remains robust, with the foreign trade volume reaching $14 billion, data from the Turkish statistical authority, TurkStat, indicated.
In 2025, Turkish exports to the Netherlands amounted to $7.2 billion, positioning the country as the ninth-largest export destination for Türkiye. This figure further increased by 7.4% year-on-year, totaling $580 million in January 2026, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM).
Wijnands emphasized that Dutch companies are drawn to Türkiye because of the “myriad opportunities” available, while Turkish investors view the Netherlands as a strategic entry point into Europe. He noted that the Turkish community of over half a million in the Netherlands plays a significant role in fostering these reciprocal investments.
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