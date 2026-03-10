'We'll Decide When War Ends': Iran Fires Back At Trump's 'War Will End Soon' Claim

Tensions in the Middle East escalated further after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a blunt response to US President Donald Trump's recent claim that the ongoing war involving Iran could“end soon.” Tehran made it clear that the timeline for ending the conflict will not be determined by Washington but by Iran itself.

Trump had suggested that the conflict might conclude in the near future, fuelling speculation that diplomatic or military developments could soon change the trajectory of the war. However, Iranian officials reacted sharply to the statement, framing it as premature and dismissive of Iran's position.

Responding to Trump's remarks, the IRGC declared that Tehran will decide when the war ends, signalling that Iran has no intention of allowing external powers to dictate the outcome of the conflict. The powerful military organization emphasized that the war's conclusion will depend on Iran's strategic calculations and its assessment of the battlefield situation.

Iran's statement reflects the broader geopolitical struggle unfolding in the region, where military strikes, retaliatory attacks, and escalating rhetoric have intensified the crisis. The conflict has already drawn in multiple actors, including the United States and Israel, and has had far-reaching consequences across the Middle East.

Trump's comments came amid reports that the US believes many of its military objectives have already been achieved during the campaign against Iranian targets. He has repeatedly suggested that the conflict might not last long if Iran refrains from further escalation.

Despite such claims, Iran's response indicates that the leadership in Tehran is prepared to continue resisting what it describes as external aggression. The IRGC's stance also underscores the military establishment's dominant role in shaping Iran's war strategy and messaging.

The ongoing confrontation has rattled global markets and raised concerns about energy security, particularly as tensions threaten vital oil routes in the Gulf. Analysts warn that any further escalation could disrupt oil supplies and push prices higher, amplifying the economic fallout worldwide.

Meanwhile, the war has already resulted in significant casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and rising humanitarian concerns across the region. International leaders and organizations have repeatedly called for restraint and de-escalation, but neither side has shown clear signs of backing down.

As the conflict continues, Iran's defiant message to Washington highlights the widening gap between the two sides' narratives. While Trump maintains that the war could soon reach its conclusion, Tehran insists the decision rests solely with Iran-and that it will fight on until its strategic objectives are met.

The exchange underscores the volatile nature of the crisis, where political messaging, military operations, and global economic implications remain tightly intertwined. For now, the future of the conflict-and who ultimately determines its end-remains uncertain.