Rutte To Meet Starmer And Zelensky On March 17
“On Tuesday, 17 March 2026, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Mark Rutte, will travel to the United Kingdom. The Secretary General will meet the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer and the President of Ukraine, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky,” the statement reads.
The press service added that Rutte will also take part in an event at the Houses of Parliament.Read also: Rutte on Middle East war: Ukraine must not be left without suppor
As reported by Ukrinform, the United Kingdom and Ukraine intend to agree on a new military partnership at today's leaders' meeting and announce the creation of the AI Centre of Excellence in Kyiv to boost global defence capabilities.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine (archive)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment