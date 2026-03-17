Rutte To Meet Starmer And Zelensky On March 17

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by NATO's press service, according to Ukrinform.

“On Tuesday, 17 March 2026, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Mark Rutte, will travel to the United Kingdom. The Secretary General will meet the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer and the President of Ukraine, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky,” the statement reads.

The press service added that Rutte will also take part in an event at the Houses of Parliament.

on Middle East war: Ukraine must not be left without suppor

As reported by Ukrinform, the United Kingdom and Ukraine intend to agree on a new military partnership at today's leaders' meeting and announce the creation of the AI Centre of Excellence in Kyiv to boost global defence capabilities.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine (archive)