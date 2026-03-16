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Companion Communications Makes Senior Account Director Hire In Hong Kong
(MENAFN- PRovoke) HONG KONG - Integrated communications agency Companion Communications has appointed Laura Smith as its new senior account director. Based in Hong Kong, Smith joins the collective of senior communications consultants based across the region.
Smith is skilled at curating engaging storytelling that appeal to multiple audiences, as well as being highly adaptable to support clients' growing and developing needs, the agency said in a statement. Creative and results driven, Smith will be working on a mixture of travel, hospitality and lifestyle accounts at Companion, offering strategic counsel to deliver impactful campaigns.
Smith has worked in leading communications agencies in both London and Hong Kong for the past 15 years, supporting boutique brands to globally renowned household names across a wide variety of corporate and consumer sectors.
During her seven years in Hong Kong, Smith spearheaded accounts spanning F&B, travel, art, beauty, design, retail and technology – including brands such as Fortnum and Mason, Affordable Art Fair, Landmark, Rituals Cosmetics, Swire and Normann Copenhagen.
Smith also has experience managing regional scopes, supporting renowned designers like Tara Bernerd and Joyce Wang to raise their profiles across Asia-Pacific, and driving regional tourism to Potato Head in Bali.
The news comes shortly after Raffles Hotels & Resorts picked Companion Communications to oversee public relations, marketing communications, strategic advisory, storytelling, partnerships, content creation, and crisis support for it in the Asian region.
Companion also recently launched Capella at Galaxy Macau in Macau, Andaz One Bangkok in Thailand and won the global retainer for Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong. In addition, Companion has had the regional PR retainer for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in the region for the last two years.
Smith is skilled at curating engaging storytelling that appeal to multiple audiences, as well as being highly adaptable to support clients' growing and developing needs, the agency said in a statement. Creative and results driven, Smith will be working on a mixture of travel, hospitality and lifestyle accounts at Companion, offering strategic counsel to deliver impactful campaigns.
Smith has worked in leading communications agencies in both London and Hong Kong for the past 15 years, supporting boutique brands to globally renowned household names across a wide variety of corporate and consumer sectors.
During her seven years in Hong Kong, Smith spearheaded accounts spanning F&B, travel, art, beauty, design, retail and technology – including brands such as Fortnum and Mason, Affordable Art Fair, Landmark, Rituals Cosmetics, Swire and Normann Copenhagen.
Smith also has experience managing regional scopes, supporting renowned designers like Tara Bernerd and Joyce Wang to raise their profiles across Asia-Pacific, and driving regional tourism to Potato Head in Bali.
The news comes shortly after Raffles Hotels & Resorts picked Companion Communications to oversee public relations, marketing communications, strategic advisory, storytelling, partnerships, content creation, and crisis support for it in the Asian region.
Companion also recently launched Capella at Galaxy Macau in Macau, Andaz One Bangkok in Thailand and won the global retainer for Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong. In addition, Companion has had the regional PR retainer for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in the region for the last two years.
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