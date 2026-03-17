Turkmenistan, India Discuss Economic And Technological Cooperation
The talks were held during the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov and Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan Bandaru Wilsonbabu.
Particularly, the discussions focused on cooperation in the fields of industry, construction, chemicals, and fertilizers.
Earlier, Ambassador Wilsonbabu met with Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annayev to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between India and Turkmenistan in transportation and telecommunications.
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