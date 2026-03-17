204 Retired Bureaucrats, Army Officers, Lawyers Raise Concerns About Rahul Gandhi's Conduct In Parliament

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Over 200 prominent senior citizens, including former ambassadors, retired army officers, bureaucrats and senior advocates, on Tuesday raised their voice against the alleged conduct and demeanour of Rahul Gandhi, the senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP), alleging that it weakens the dignity and effectiveness of the country's Parliament.

The letter is signed by 204 prominent citizens, including 116 retired army officers, 84 former bureaucrats, four ambassadors and four advocates.

The letter addressed to citizens of the country, released by former Jammu and Kashmir DGP, S.P. Vaid, says,“The events witnessed on 12th March are deeply concerning. Parliament is the supreme forum of democratic deliberation where the collective will of the people is articulated. Parliament is rightly regarded as the temple of democracy where elected representatives come together to deliberate on matters of national importance. Unfortunately, Shri Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly contributed to lowering the level of public discourse and decorum through theatrics both inside and outside Parliament."

The signatories said such actions suggest a pattern of conduct driven less by respect for democratic institutions and more by a sense of personal privilege that treats Parliament as a stage for provocation rather than a forum for serious deliberation.

“In the process, valuable public time and resources are lost. Parliamentary proceedings must not be disrupted or trivialised in ways that undermine the functioning of this vital democratic institution. In his efforts to question the government of the day, the actions of Shri Rahul Gandhi are damaging the reputation of our country and our democracy. The fact that such behaviour is being carried out by a person who occupies a position as responsible and important as the Leader of Opposition makes it even more disturbing," the latter said.

“As custodians of a constitutional institution that embodies the democratic aspirations of over a billion people, Members of Parliament must remain conscious that their actions carry symbolic and institutional significance. The credibility of Parliament is reinforced when its Members uphold the traditions of propriety and restraint that have always defined parliamentary life," the signatories said.

They said that as citizens who have served this nation for decades in public life, they are deeply pained to witness repeated attempts by Rahul Gandhi and his associates that risk weakening the effectiveness of this temple of democracy.

“As citizens committed to the preservation and strengthening of India's democratic institutions, it is incumbent upon all of us to call out conduct that diminishes the dignity of Parliament, an institution that embodies the sovereign will of the people of India. The events witnessed reflect a troubling sense of hubris and privilege that has no place in a constitutional democracy, least of all in the conduct of the Leader of the Opposition. Shri Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for this behaviour and introspect. The Parliament of India occupies a unique and elevated position within the constitutional architecture of the country.

“The dignity of Parliament, therefore, is not a matter of mere convention but an essential element of the constitutional ethos that governs our democracy. The conduct of Members within the precincts of the Parliament House must, consequently, conform to the highest standards of propriety and institutional respect," the letter mentioned.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with several Members of Parliament, was seen sitting on the steps of Parliament having tea and biscuits in a manner that was wholly unbecoming of members of the nation's highest legislative body. The steps of Parliament are not a venue for spectacle or political theatre. Such conduct within the precincts of Parliament represents a clear disregard for established norms of behaviour and decorum. It reflects an attitude of arrogance and entitlement, and a troubling lack of respect for an institution that embodies the democratic will of the people," the letter pointed out.

“Parliamentary practice and long-standing conventions recognise that the sanctity attached to the Chambers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha extends equally to all areas within the parliamentary precincts, including its stairs, corridors and lobbies. These are not incidental spaces but integral parts of Parliament itself, and the conduct expected therein must reflect the dignity of the institution, so that the solemnity, authority and institutional sanctity of the Parliament remain fully preserved,” the letter added.