Moldova's MFA Presents Russian Ambassador With Bottle Of Contaminated Water From Dniester River

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Newsmaker.

The Russian ambassador was handed a note of protest regarding the Russian attack on the hydroelectric complex in Novodnistrovsk (Ukraine), which led to an oil spill into the Dniester River.

A bottle of water from the Dniester was also brought to the meeting with Ozerov.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Dniester River supplies water to about 80% of the country's population and 98% of Chisinau's residents.

“We strongly condemn the attack, which led to an oil spill into the Dniester River, posing serious risks to the environment and Moldova's water supply. Such actions with serious cross-border implications, which threaten the environment, the security of the water supply, and the health of Moldovan citizens, are unacceptable,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side has not yet commented on the matter.

As the media outlet noted, the pollution of the Dniester River came to light on March 10 following the release of a video on social media filmed near the village of Naslavcea in northern Moldova. The footage showed oily slicks on the river's surface. According to authorities, a petroleum product spill occurred following a Russian strike on the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine.

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As reported by Ukrinform, following Russia's missile and drone attack on Ukraine, patches of industrial oil were detected in the Dniester Rive on March 10 near the village of Liadova in the Yaryshiv community of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi district in Vinnytsia region. The pollution spread downstream to the village of Naslavcea in Moldova.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu responded to the incident five days later, warning of a threat to Moldova's water supply due to pollution of the Dniester.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova