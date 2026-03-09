Tanishaa Mukerji Shares 'Stunning' Pic Of Her Late 'Nutan Moushi' Along With Jaya Bachchan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, on Tuesday, seems to have become nostalgic as she took a trip down memory lane and shared an archival photograph of her late aunt and legendary actress Nutan along with Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to her social media account, Tanishaa reposted a vintage picture that appears to be from an award show from the golden era of Hindi cinema.

The picture shows the legendary actress Nutan walking alongside another legend Jaya Bachchan on what seems like a red-carpet event of the award night.

You can see musicians and guestsin the background. Nutan looks graceful in a fitted blue gown paired with jewellery and heels, and Jaya Bachchan looks classy dressed in a floral saree with a bindi and minimal accessories.

Sharing the picture, Tanishaa wrote,“Wow Nutan moushi was so stunning.” For the uninitiated, in the language Marathi,“moushi” means maternal aunt.

Talking about Tanishaa, the actress hails from one of Bollywood's most prominent film families and is a half Maharashtrian.

She is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, who is Nutan's younger sister. Both Nutan and Tanuja are daughters of the late actress Shobhna Samarth, with all belonging to the Marathi clan.

Tanishaa is also the younger sister of actress Kajol and the sister-in-law of actor Ajay Devgn.

Talking about Nutan, the actress was among the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema and delivered umpteen number of memorable performances in films such as“Seema,”“Bandini,”“Sujata,”“Anari,”“Milan,”“Saraswatichandra” and many more.

The legendary actress was also the mother of actor Mohnish Bahl, making actress Pranutan Bahl the granddaughter of Nutan. Mohnish is the cousin of Kajol and Tanishaa from the maternal side.

Unfortunately, Nutan passed away in 1991 after battling cancer.

