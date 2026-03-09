Iran's Governance Is Institutional, Not Individual: Ambassador Fathali

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has emphasised the resilience of the country's governance system, stating that Iran continued to function smoothly even under war-like conditions. He said public services and wartime management proceeded without disruption, demonstrating that the Islamic Republic of Iran operates through established laws and institutions rather than relying on any single individual.

Resilience and Institutional Strength

Ambassador Fathali told ANI, "An important point is that even during the period when we were facing war conditions, there was no disruption in the management of the country. Public services continued, and the management of the war also proceeded properly. This clearly shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institutional and structured system based on laws and institutions, and it is not dependent on any single individual."

He underlined how the Iranian people have remarkable unity and solidarity despite the situation and with the new leadership confirmed, the unity would further be strengthened. "Our military forces continue to defend the country with greater confidence and motivation, and this election has sent a clear message of stability and continuity of the system to them and to the entire Iranian nation," Fathali said.

New Leadership and National Sovereignty

He also mentioned that the new leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government. Ambassador Fathali noted that the selection of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the country was carried out according to the mechanisms provided in the Constitution of the country, demonstrating that legal structures continue to function effectively "even in difficult conditions."

"Today, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government. Our people may have different views and even various challenges within the country, but one thing has always been clear: when it comes to foreign interference, the Iranian people unite. They strongly oppose any external interference in their internal affairs. This is a well-known reality in the contemporary history of Iran," Mohammad Fathali said.

Profile of the New Leader

"His Eminence Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei (new Leader of Iran) is a religious scholar who is well aware of the political and social issues of the country. He has spent many years studying and teaching Islamic sciences in the seminaries, while also being closely familiar with Iran's political and social developments. For this reason, many consider him a scholar who, in addition to his strong religious knowledge, has a clear understanding of current realities and the needs of society," he added. (ANI)

