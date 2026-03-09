UAE Welcomes US Terrorist Designation For Muslim Brotherhood In Sudan

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Mar 2026, 10:48 PM



The UAE on Monday welcomed the United States' decision to label the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan a terrorist organisation.

The UAE on Monday welcomed the United States' decision to label the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan a terrorist organisation.

"The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by the administration of US President Donald Trump to designate the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organisation," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said that the designation reflects the ongoing and systematic effort undertaken by Trump's administration, which aims to halt the excessive acts of violence against civilians and the destabilisation being carried out by the Muslim Brotherhood group in Sudan to undermine the efforts expended to resolve the conflict in Sudan.

The Ministry also affirmed that this step represents a pivotal measure within the efforts being made by the US to deprive the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood group of the resources that enable it to engage in all acts of extremism, hatred, and terrorism, or to support and justify them.

The Ministry further affirmed the UAE's support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism, and enhancing regional and international security and stability.



