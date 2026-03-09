UAE Welcomes US Terrorist Designation For Muslim Brotherhood In Sudan
- PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Mar 2026, 10:48 PM
- By: AFP
source on Google
- Share:
The UAE on Monday welcomed the United States' decision to label the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan a terrorist organisation.
"The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by the administration of US President Donald Trump to designate the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organisation," the foreign ministry said in a statement.Recommended For You
It said that the designation reflects the ongoing and systematic effort undertaken by Trump's administration, which aims to halt the excessive acts of violence against civilians and the destabilisation being carried out by the Muslim Brotherhood group in Sudan to undermine the efforts expended to resolve the conflict in Sudan.
The Ministry also affirmed that this step represents a pivotal measure within the efforts being made by the US to deprive the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood group of the resources that enable it to engage in all acts of extremism, hatred, and terrorism, or to support and justify them.
The Ministry further affirmed the UAE's support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism, and enhancing regional and international security and stability.ALSO READ
- UAE welcomes US' Comprehensive Peace Plan for Sudan UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme convoy in Sudan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment