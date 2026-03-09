MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Trillions of dollars will be spent around the world in the next decade to build and upgrade everything from bridges and airports to‭ ‬colossal AI data centres‭.‬‭ ‬Investors have long taken advantage of buying into the nuts and bolts of global infrastructure through debt or stocks related to the companies or projects involved‭. ‬Now there is even more focus on the sector as the world rushes to supply power and buildings to fuel and house the brain centres for artificial intelligence‭.‬

Infrastructure‭, ‬traditionally viewed as a stodgy defensive sector‭, ‬is now at the centre of interlocking mega forces‭

Blackrock Investment Institute

The US-based asset manager says most investors could benefit from increasing their holdings in this diverse asset class‭. ‬BlackRock Investment Institute said that listed‮ ‬infrastructure‮ ‬stocks this year were trading at about 20‭ ‬per cent below their long-term‭ ‬average‭, ‬by some measures‭.‬

“Beyond the AI buildout‭, ‬multiple mega forces support long-term demand‭. ‬Valuations look low to fair versus history‭. ‬And cash flows that often adjust with rising prices can help hedge inflation risk‭,‬”‭ ‬BlackRock says‭.‬

Infrastructure investments are often regulated‭, ‬though the extent varies by country‭. ‬Infrastructure projects can also have long‭-‬term contracts that adjust with inflation‭, ‬providing investors with predictable income‭, ‬according to BlackRock‭.‬‮ ‬

Infrastructure is obviously not just about technology‭. ‬Traditionally representing transportation‭, ‬like railroads‭, ‬airports‭, ‬ports and highways‭, ‬it also includes energy assets in a world where governments are increasingly concerned about energy security‭. ‬Telecommunications‭, ‬waste management‭, ‬water systems‭, ‬and digital networks are all a part of it‭. ‬

“There's a consistency in that because these are unique assets‭, ‬there's an irreplaceability to these assets‭,‬”‭ ‬said Peter Boockvar‭, ‬chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners‭. ‬“A lot of infrastructure-related companies are regulated to an extent in what they can return‭, ‬whether it's a utility‭, ‬a toll road‭, ‬or an airport‭. ‬So on one hand‭, ‬they're subject to government regulation and economics‭, ‬but on the other hand‭, ‬it can be a monopoly position when you have it‭.‬”

According to insurer Allianz‭, ‬the world will need to invest 3.5‭ ‬per cent of global Gross Domestic Product or about‭ $‬4.2‭ ‬trillion‭ ‬per year in infrastructure projects over the next decade‭ ‬“to future-proof social‭, ‬transport‭, ‬energy and digital infrastructure against megatrends such as urbanisation‭, ‬supply chain disruptions and AI-driven digitalisation‭.‬”‭ ‬

A large portion of the money will be spent in the emerging world as shifts in demographics and urbanisation require new infrastructure‭. ‬In developed markets‭, ‬many projects will focus on upgrades and replacements for ageing‭, ‬outdated infrastructure‭. ‬The bulk of the spending will be on energy-related projects‭, ‬with electrification being a major part‭. ‬This has made for a rapidly growing private infrastructure debt‭ ‬market‭. ‬But investors can also find accessible ways to play these investments in public markets through open-end funds‭, ‬closed-end funds‭, ‬individual stocks and bonds‭, ‬or Exchange Traded Funds‭, ‬many of which are available‭. ‬Investors should consider their currency exposure when trading in international markets‭.‬

Just as investors are now questioning whether there's an AI bubble in the stock market‭, ‬they are debating the build-out of AI data centres and whether the hyperscaler tech giants are spending too much money on them‭. ‬There are also concerns about whether AI technology could advance so quickly as to make some‭ ‬of these centres irrelevant even before completion‭. ‬There are also worries about whether there will be the power they need in the right locations‭. ‬

“You can imagine different points of view on it‭, ‬but directionally‭, ‬we know where this is headed‭. ‬This may not happen quite as quickly as people expect‭. ‬It may have fits and starts‭. ‬At the end of the day‭, ‬these are secular trends that are going to continue‭,‬”‭ ‬said Don Dimitrievich‭, ‬head of energy infrastructure credit at Nuveen‭. ‬“This is a multi-decade opportunity‭, ‬and certainly in this next decade‭, ‬we see things as already set‭, ‬and the train has left the‭ ‬station‭. ‬It's a huge‭, ‬huge capital investment opportunity‭.‬”

Electrification is an important part of the buildout globally‭, ‬as data centres will require reliable 24/7‭ ‬power sources‭. ‬Investors can consider stocks in companies that are part of the power supply chain‭, ‬from utilities to renewable and traditional energy‭ ‬sources‭, ‬to the transmission lines that carry electricity and power generation equipment‭. ‬“These trends present both an opportunity on the credit side‭, ‬which typically on a given project‭, ‬80‭ ‬per cent of the capital structure is debt financed‭, ‬and then 20‭ ‬per cent is equity financed‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“So there's hundreds of billions of dollars of opportunity annually between debt and equity as we build out these infrastructure systems‭.‬”‭ ‬

Nuveen invests in projects and then manages funds that allow institutional and other investors to participate in the projects‭. ‬“We do more traditional closed-end funds‭,‬”‭ ‬Dimitrievich said‭. ‬“Increasingly‭, ‬we're seeing retail investors who want to have access to this asset class‭.‬”‭ ‬

Boockvar said he is interested in the more traditional types of infrastructure plays‭. ‬He said he had invested in an airport in the past‭, ‬and it had paid a good dividend‭. He said shopping centres‭, ‬for instance‭, ‬could be attractive since they provide retail‭ ‬space for the everyday services consumers need‭.‬

Ports and shipping provide opportunities in global stock markets‭. ‬Chinese port companies‭, ‬like Cosco and China Merchants‭, ‬are publicly traded‭, ‬as is Danish Maersk‭. ‬Rail is another industry that investors can ride in markets‭. ‬In the US‭, ‬there are publicly traded freight companies‭. ‬Japan has publicly traded passenger lines‭, ‬and there are listed railroads in both China and Canada‭.‬

Boockvar warns that not all infrastructure plays trade the same way or is influenced by the same economic trends‭. ‬

If you're considering rail as infrastructure‭, ‬it's subject to the shipments of coal and autos and grains and stuff. Travel is dependent on the travel industry if you own an airport‭. ‬A port is subject to global trade‭.

Peter Boockvar

But he likes the steadiness of these assets and currently invests in infrastructure through an ETF with global infrastructure stocks holdings‭.‬

Morningstar Direct provided a list of some of the largest global infrastructure ETFs‭. ‬They include Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF‭; ‬iShares Global Infrastructure ETF‭; ‬among others‭. ‬All of them have gained so‭ ‬far this year‭.‬



