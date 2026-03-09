HPE Shares Climb After Strong Q2 Outlook Bolstered By AI Demand



Meanwhile, the company forecast diluted net earnings per share for Q2 to be between $0.51 and $0.55, compared with expectations of $0.53.

HPE posted first-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year, and in line with Street expectations. HPE's Networking segment revenue grew 151.5% from the prior-year period, coming in at $2.7 billion.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) edged about 0.8% higher in extended trading hours on Monday after the company forecast second-quarter (Q2) 2026 revenue above consensus estimates.

HPE said it estimates Q2 revenue to be between $9.6 billion and $10 billion, compared to Wall Street expectations of $9.56 billion, according to data from Fiscal. Meanwhile, the company forecast diluted net earnings per share for Q2 to be between $0.51 and $0.55, compared with expectations of $0.53.

“Strong demand, prudent cost management, and faster‐than‐planned Juniper and Catalyst synergies contributed to our performance and underscore our confidence that we will drive profitable, sustainable growth while transforming the way we operate,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of HPE.

Q1 Snapshot

Meanwhile, the Texas-based company posted first-quarter (Q1) revenue of $9.3 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year, and in line with Street expectations.

HPE's Networking segment revenue grew 151.5% from the prior-year period, coming in at $2.7 billion. Within the segment, the Data Center Networking division posted net sales of $444 million, a 382.6% growth from the prior-year period.

“HPE delivered a strong first quarter, outperforming in our networking business and posting one of our most profitable quarters on record,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

“Our Q1 results reflect our newly combined networking innovation, and effective operational discipline in a dynamic commodity supply environment. Demand for our products and solutions was strong, with orders increasing double digits year over year across all segments,” Neri added.

Retail Reaction

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HPE shares climbed from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

Shares of HPE have risen more than 44% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.