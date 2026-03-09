Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC For Black Flag Protest Against CEC In Kolkata

Adhikari Blames TMC for Protest

BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slammed the protests and black flags shown to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his visit to Kolkata, alleging that such actions were part of a political campaign by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari linked the protests to the ongoing political agitation led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "This is happening as part of the dharna that Mamata Banerjee is currently holding to protect Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. Such actions against constitutional institutions are not new in West Bengal," he said.

Protest at Kalighat Temple

The protests took place when CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agrawal, visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata and offered prayers. Demonstrators gathered outside the temple premises and waved black flags as the Chief Election Commissioner arrived, prompting security personnel to intervene and manage the crowd.

After offering prayers, Kumar greeted the people of the state and expressed hope for peaceful elections. "My greetings to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. May Goddess Kali bless everyone. Jai Bharat, Jai Hind," he said.

EC Team Reviews Poll Preparedness

The Election Commission team is in Kolkata on a three-day visit from March 8 to March 10 to review preparations for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with political parties, senior administrative officials, and police authorities to assess poll preparedness.

Official Comments on Dissent

Subrata Gupta, Special Roll Observer for West Bengal, said the team prayed for peaceful elections in the state.

Commenting on the protests, Gupta said that dissent is part of democratic practice. "In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest," Gupta told reporters, adding that several meetings are scheduled with political parties, officials and media representatives to review election arrangements.

