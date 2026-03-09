DMK's Elangovan Calls BJP 'Anti-Tamil', Slams AIADMK-BJP Alliance

DMK Spokesperson Attacks AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK and its alliance with the "anti-Tamil" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming "it is against the wishes of their leader, Jayalalithaa." Speaking to ANI here, Elangovan slammed the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP, alleging that the alliance goes against the political legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. "BJP is anti-Tamil, they don't do any good for Tamils, how will the people of Tamil Nadu accept them...AIADMK has joined hands with the BJP, which is against the wishes of their leader, Jayalalithaa," Elangovan said.

He further claimed that the BJP was attempting to weaken regional parties and warned that the AIADMK could face a similar fate if the alliance continues. "They have fallen at the feet of PM Modi...The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP, as they are anti-Tamils...They have already taken away the party of Nitish Kumar, they will take away AIADMK also," he said.

Stalin Frames Polls as DMK vs 'Delhi Team'

Elangovan's remarks come amid intensifying political rhetoric in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing it of pursuing policies that are detrimental to the interests of the state. Addressing the DMK's state-level conference at Siruganur, Stalin described the upcoming election as a contest between the DMK and what he called the "Delhi team." "Those who are against us are against Tamil Nadu. How can people vote for the NDA that wants to deny things to Tamil Nadu? Here, it's always no entry for you," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP was gradually attempting to dominate the AIADMK, claiming the party had effectively "mortgaged" itself to the BJP.

Stage Set for 2026 Assembly Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in the first half of 2026. The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will seek to retain power, while the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA aims to mount a challenge in the state. (ANI)

