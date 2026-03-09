Cambodia Emerges As Strategic Investment Gateway For Global Investors

MENAFN - GetNews) International investors are increasingly exploring Cambodia's real estate, tourism and infrastructure sectors as the country expands its role in Southeast Asia's economic growth.







PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Cambodia is gaining attention as a strategic destination for real estate, hospitality, infrastructure and sustainable development projects as global investors seek emerging opportunities across Southeast Asia.

The growing interest comes as regional infrastructure development and supply chain diversification prompt investors to reassess frontier markets across the region.

Over the past decade, Cambodia has experienced sustained economic growth, with the country averaging roughly 7% annual GDP growth before the pandemic. The expansion has been driven by trade growth, tourism development and increasing foreign direct investment.

“Cambodia is entering a phase where international investors are looking beyond traditional markets and evaluating frontier opportunities,” said Samantha Yem, founder of SK Law Office in Phnom Penh.“With proper legal structuring and due diligence, Cambodia offers opportunities for investors seeking long-term exposure to Southeast Asia.”

Several sectors are drawing attention from international investors, including real estate development, tourism and hospitality projects, agricultural processing, infrastructure development and technology services.

Interest from investors in Japan, the United States and other regional partners has increased as Cambodia continues integrating into regional supply chains and expanding its infrastructure network. Many are exploring opportunities in hospitality development, real estate projects and sustainable tourism initiatives aligned with the country's long-term economic development plans.

Urban development in Phnom Penh continues to expand as the capital grows into a regional commercial center. At the same time, Cambodia's coastal regions - including Koh Kong province, Kampot, Kep and Sihanoukville - are attracting growing attention from international hospitality investors and resort developers.

Among these destinations, Koh Kong province has drawn interest for eco-tourism and sustainable resort development. Located along Cambodia's southwestern coastline near the border with Thailand, the province offers protected rainforest areas, coastal landscapes and relatively undeveloped land that investors see as suitable for environmentally focused tourism projects.

As Southeast Asia's tourism sector continues to shift toward nature-based travel, wellness tourism and boutique hospitality, Cambodia's coastal provinces may present opportunities for developers seeking to establish new destinations in the region.

Foreign investors interested in Cambodia's real estate market must also understand the country's ownership regulations. Under Cambodian law, foreign nationals cannot directly own land. However, foreigners are permitted to own condominium units located above the ground floor of registered strata-title buildings.

Land investments are typically structured through Cambodian companies, joint venture partnerships or long-term lease arrangements, allowing foreign investors to participate in development projects while remaining compliant with Cambodian regulations.

Legal due diligence remains a critical step in real estate transactions in Cambodia. The country operates two primary property title systems: the nationally registered“hard title,” which provides strong legal protection, and the locally recorded“soft title,” which is widely used but requires careful verification.

“Investors should always verify ownership records, confirm the absence of encumbrances and ensure that their investment structure complies with Cambodian law,” Yem said.

As global investors continue diversifying across emerging markets, Cambodia's growing economy and expanding regional connectivity are positioning the country as an increasingly attractive destination for international capital.

About SK Law Office

SK Law Office is a Phnom Penh-based law firm providing legal advisory services to international investors entering Cambodia. The firm advises on real estate transactions, corporate structuring, cross-border investments, regulatory compliance and strategic investment projects across Southeast Asia.