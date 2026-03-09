Chicago Divorce Attorneys Molly E. Caesar And Michael Ian Bender Explain Business Valuation Methods In Illinois Divorce Cases

CHICAGO, IL - Business owners facing divorce in Illinois must navigate complex valuation issues to determine how business interests will be classified and divided. Chicago divorce attorneys Molly E. Caesar and Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) work with forensic accountants and business appraisers to ensure accurate valuations and protect clients' interests in high-asset divorce cases.

According to Chicago divorce attorneys Molly E. Caesar and Michael Ian Bender, Illinois law requires courts to use a fair market value standard when valuing property in divorce. Illinois courts define fair market value as the price a property would bring in a voluntary sale between a willing buyer and seller, neither being under any compulsion to act. "This is a hypothetical standard," explains Caesar. "The court does not require you to actually sell the business."

Chicago divorce attorneys Molly E. Caesar and Michael Ian Bender emphasize that whether a business is considered marital property depends on when it was acquired and what funds were used. Under the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act (750 ILCS 5/), marital property includes all assets acquired during the marriage. "A business may be marital property if you started it after the wedding, purchased it with marital funds, or significantly grew it during the marriage," notes Bender.

Attorney Caesar explains that courts rely on professional appraisers who use one or more of three standard valuation approaches. The income approach estimates business value based on projected future earnings and works best for profitable, ongoing businesses with consistent cash flow. The market approach compares the business to similar companies that have recently sold and is often used for retail stores and franchises. The asset approach calculates value by adding all business assets and subtracting liabilities, and is typically used for holding companies or distressed businesses.

The firm handles high-asset divorce cases throughout Cook County involving complex business valuation issues. Illinois law distinguishes between personal goodwill and enterprise goodwill, and this distinction determines whether goodwill is subject to division. Personal goodwill is tied to an individual's skill and reputation and is not marital property under Illinois Supreme Court precedent. Enterprise goodwill exists independently of the owner and is subject to division.

Bender advises that business owners should maintain clear financial records, separating personal and business finances. "Clear records make it easier to prove the business is non-marital or to support your valuation position," he observes. Hiring a qualified business appraiser with experience in the relevant industry and familiarity with Illinois divorce law is essential.

Most businesses are awarded to the operating spouse, who compensates the other through asset offsets or buyout payments. "Illinois courts prefer solutions that preserve business value and avoid forced sales," Caesar points out. Courts are reluctant to order forced sales because they can destroy business value and affect employees and customers.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based law firm focused on high-asset divorce, child custody, spousal support, and complex financial disputes. Co-founded by attorneys Molly E. Caesar and Michael Ian Bender, a former Cook County Domestic Relations Judge with decades of judicial experience, the firm provides strategic representation in family law matters. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website:

Email:...

Website: