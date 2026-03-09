New 20-Part Youtube Series“Forbidden Archaeology: The Lost Civilizations Of The Deep Past” Launches To Challenge Everything You Know About Human History

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The official series artwork for "Forbidden Archaeology: The Lost Civilizations of the Deep Past" - a 20-part YouTube documentary series exploring ancient mysteries and hidden histories that mainstream science has long overlooked."A groundbreaking 20-part YouTube documentary series, "Forbidden Archaeology: The Lost Civilizations of the Deep Past," is now streaming exclusively on YouTube. The series dives into the most perplexing archaeological discoveries and ancient enigmas - from submerged cities and impossible ancient technologies to mysterious maps and megalithic structures - challenging conventional historical timelines and inviting viewers worldwide to question everything they thought they knew about human origins.

"For too long, the official narrative of human history has left us with more questions than answers," says the series creator. "'Forbidden Archaeology' is our mission to bring these untold stories to light - to examine the anomalies, and to invite viewers to question everything they thought they knew about our origins. This series isn't just about history; it's about the very nature of human ingenuity and the possibility of a past far more complex and awe-inspiring than we can imagine."

Series Highlights Include:



Göbekli Tepe - The 12,000-year-old temple that predates agriculture and shatters the conventional timeline of civilization.

The Antikythera Mechanism - An ancient Greek device of astonishing complexity that continues to baffle historians and scientists alike.

Yonaguni Monument - Japan's mysterious underwater rock formations, hotly debated as either a natural wonder or a sunken lost city.

The Piri Reis Map - A 16th-century map depicting Antarctica's coastline centuries before its official discovery.

The Nazca Lines - Enigmatic geoglyphs etched into the Peruvian desert, whose purpose and creators remain a profound mystery. Baalbek - The colossal Roman temple complex constructed upon megalithic stones of seemingly impossible size.



Each episode is crafted with compelling storytelling, stunning visuals, and rigorous examination of evidence - inviting viewers to form their own conclusions about humanity's deep past. The series aims to ignite curiosity, foster critical thinking, and provide a platform for exploring alternative theories and overlooked archaeological data.

"Forbidden Archaeology: The Lost Civilizations of the Deep Past" is now available in full. Dive in and embark on a journey of discovery that will forever change your perception of history.

▶ Watch the full 20-part series playlist here: