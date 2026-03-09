Top Five Crypto Projects To Watch In 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The crypto industry is entering a cycle of adjustment that has shifted from speculative behavior to structural fundamentals due, in part, to the passage of major legislation such as the GENIUS Act in the United States and MiCA in the EU. This shift places greater weight on how individual networks generate revenue, manage supply, and attract sustained user activity.

As a result, investors are increasingly examining protocol upgrades, token mechanics, and real usage metrics when assessing long-term price potential rather than relying on short-term narratives. In practical terms, that means looking at projects with real traction – so here are five that could break out in 2026 based on trading ranges, on-chain usage, and adoption trends.

HYPE and the $100 Scenario

Hyperliquid recently announced the HIP-3 upgrade, which adds gold and silver to the list of assets it covers. These changes helped the price of its native HYPE token rise to about $33. Some market watchers are suggesting it can eventually fly past its current all-time high of just under $60 and hit as much as $100 in 2026.

Looking at HYPE's technical picture above reinforces this constructive fundamental view. For example, the 50-day exponential moving average is trending higher and could soon cross above the 200-day EMA. That would form a“golden cross,” a pattern many analysts view as a bullish buy signal.

Furthermore, the MACD has extended above its signal line on the daily chart, meaning there is increasing bullish momentum. The RSI is also around 60, which suggests strong buying pressure but still leaves room for more upside before the asset starts to look overbought.

But reaching $100 would require more than just price expansion. It would mean that volume growth, buybacks, and burns would continue, and there would be deeper liquidity across tokenized assets on Hyperliquid.

If the platform maintains its lead in on-chain derivatives and successfully integrates more institutional-grade margin tools, the token could consolidate its value. And based on its current volume profile, facilitating $2.6 trillion worth of trades in 2025, and market penetration, a move toward $100 before year-end is within the boundaries of fundamental growth – assuming the ecosystem continues to attract high-liquidity markets.

BNB's $2,000 Target

Ranked as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, BNB was trading near $640 as of this writing, nearly 54% off its peak. However, from a technical standpoint, the asset is showing early signs of stabilization after a downtrend that began toward the end of January.

The 10- and 20-day exponential moving averages were of special interest, with TradingView data showing them flattening out while the RSI climbed higher for the first time in several weeks. That implies the selling pressure may be reducing, with the reversal leading some supporters to suggest that the next bull run will push BNB to $2,000.

Price forecast estimates indicate that BNB is expected to increase gradually over time, with a near-term price target of $610 and an expected average price of $640–$820 at approximately the mid-point of the forecast horizon.

Analyst Duo Nine supports this scenario and anticipates the first price target for BNB will be just below $700. If that level is reclaimed, the market watchers believe $900 will be the threshold.

However, reaching $2,000 in 2026 would require that the BNB Chain register more activity on-chain, and there would also need to be more clarity about how regulators treat tokens linked to exchanges.

Solana to $300

A strong run at the tail end of last year gave traders hope that 2026 could be the year Solana (SOL) finally hits the $300 milestone.

The coin's narrative revolves around withstanding change in the market and keeping a loyal developer base focused on high-throughput applications. According to recent data, the network has the second-largest market share in DeFi and has at times had more 24-hour DEX trading volume than Ethereum.

Over the past week, SOL has gained more than 9%, outpacing the broader market. According to chartist Ali Martinez, the coin is currently range-bound, with support at $76 and resistance around the $90 level. A move above $90 would signal a potential shift toward upside continuation, with analyst Crypto Patel suggesting last month that once SOL outgrows its corrective phase, it could go past $300, even hitting $500 or $1000.

But to reach these elevated price points, there needs to be continued development, a stable network with solid performance, and wider Layer 1 infrastructure usage, driven by the clarity of the regulatory environment in key markets.

However, it must also be noted that Ethereum and other fast chains remain highly competitive, and outages, as seen in the past, could also impact SOL's risk profile, making it more difficult to pass the record-breaking price milestone.

Uniswap's $20 Projection

The case for Uniswap (UNI) climbing to $20 was strengthened on December 25, 2025, when tokenholders voted to flip the protocol's fee switch, allowing a portion of its revenue to be used for a buy-and-burn program.

The move means that some of Uniswap's profits are now being used to raise the value of UNI, and the results have been clear: the token has gone up more than 17% in the last week, bringing it to just under $4.00, according to CoinGecko.

Another indicator to consider is Uniswap's market cap to TVL ratio. UNI currently holds the 37th spot in terms of market cap, with a value of around $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, DefiLlama puts the platform's TVL at $3.12 billion, giving a ratio of 0.81 and indicating that UNI is quite undervalued.

With the token's worth now tied to measurable revenue and supply reduction, and given that fundamentals have not been priced in, there is some upside potential that could push UNI to $20. This is more so, given that Uniswap recently won full dismissal of a scam token class action lawsuit, with the judge ruling the platform cannot be held liable for the misconduct of third-party token issuers.

WFI to Reach $100?

WFI is the native token of the WeFi ecosystem, which is building core infrastructure for a fully on-chain financial system and decentralized on-chain banks (deobanks). Crowned as the digital bank of the year for 2025 by Finance Feeds, WeFi has pushed WFI's strong performance in the market.

The initiative offers its users the opportunity to manage their own crypto assets and use numerous services related to conventional banking, such as payment processing, fund transfers across borders, and savings account options.

According to data from CoinGecko, WFI has had an eventful 12 months, gaining well over 400% in the timeframe, which pushed it to a new all-time high of $3.00 in January 2026.

That yearly rise stands in sharp contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple's XRP, which are all heavily in the red for the same period.

If WeFi keeps growing its user base, and corporate stablecoin settlements expand as management anticipates, WFI's demand profile could change materially, taking it from $3 to $20, $50, and potentially $100 in 2026.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.