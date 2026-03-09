Govt Is Promoting Green Tech Adoption Among Msmes Through Multiple Schemes: Mos Karandlaje

MENAFN - KNN India)The government is implementing several initiatives to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access technical expertise and financial support for adopting energy-efficient and sustainable practices, Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Karandlaje said the ministry is promoting greener practices through schemes such as the MSME Sustainable (ZED) and MSME Competitive Lean components under the MSME Champions Scheme, along with the Micro and Small Enterprises Green Investment and Financing for Transformation (MSE-GIFT) scheme and the Micro and Small Enterprises Scheme for Promotion and Investment in Circular Economy (MSE-SPICE).

Under the ZED initiative, consultancy support of up to Rs 2 lakh per unit is provided to certified MSMEs, while financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh is available for technology upgradation to enable adoption of greener practices.

The MSE-GIFT scheme offers 2 per cent interest subvention to MSEs for adopting green or energy-efficient technologies, while the MSE-SPICE scheme provides 25 per cent capital subsidy to support circular economy practices.

Additionally, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power is implementing the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industrial Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme to help MSMEs adopt energy-efficient technologies.

The scheme offers 3–5 per cent interest subvention, technical support including energy audits and reports, and covers 14 energy-intensive sectors across 60 industrial clusters. It also includes cluster-level outreach, preparation of bankable project reports, and monitoring of energy savings.

(KNN Bureau)