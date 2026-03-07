China Quietly Eclipsing A Weakened Russia In Central Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) For much of the post–Cold War period, Central Asia operated as a“managed condominium”-a geopolitical arrangement where Russia supplied the hard-security umbrella and China functioned as the dominant economic partner.

The war in Ukraine has not broken this Sino-Russian partnership, but it has fundamentally altered its internal balance. The condominium has evolved into an asymmetric interdependence, where China's economic networks dictate the terms of regional order and Russia's ability to exercise a regional veto has rapidly diminished.

China is not muscling its way into Eurasia - it is wiring it. By controlling key network nodes across logistics, energy, finance and digital governance, Beijing is engaging in a form of“weaponized interdependence.” China is shaping the very infrastructure and rules within which smaller states operate, expanding its freedom of action as Russia's relative power declines.

The asymmetry in this partnership is starkly quantifiable. According to Chinese customs data, bilateral trade reached a record 1.74 trillion yuan (US$252.3 billion) in 2024. While two-way trade fell 6.5% to 1.63 trillion yuan in 2025 amid lower global crude prices and weaker Russian demand for Chinese vehicles, the trade flows were still decidedly in Beijing's favor.

This glaring disparity heavily constrains Moscow's ability to contest Chinese initiatives in its own self-declared“near abroad.” Beijing has leveraged this bargaining position to institutionalize a multilateral architecture in Central Asia that entirely bypasses Russian-led formats.

The 2023 Xi'an China–Central Asia Summit launched a standing mechanism to establish a permanent secretariat in China. Two years later, the Astana summit produced a package of cooperation documents and a Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, deepening routinized leader-level coordination completely outside Moscow's orbit. By establishing these“default” pathways for policy coordination, China is exercising profound structural power.

Infrastructure and standard setting serve as the second channel of China's quiet primacy. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects are often fundamentally about path dependence. Once a corridor is built, trade patterns and regulatory choices become anchored to a Chinese technical and financial ecosystem.