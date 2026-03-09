Terrorist Designation Of The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State is designating the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and intends to designate the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, effective March 16, 2026.

The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology. Its fighters, many receiving training and other support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have conducted mass executions of civilians. The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood's al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade was designated pursuant to E.O. 14098 in September 2025 for its role in Sudan's brutal war.

As the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC. The United States will use all available tools to deprive the Iranian regime and Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism.

Today's actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. For more information about today's announcement, see the Department of State's fact sheet.