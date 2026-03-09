Dogecoin Forms Bullish 'Golden Cross' Chart Pattern

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) has formed a bullish "golden cross" chart pattern that suggests gains could be ahead for the meme coin.

Dogecoin has steadily declined over the last seven trading sessions amid broader market volatility. But a technical signal now suggests that better days could be in store for the crypto.

A golden cross forms when an assets short-term 50-day moving average crosses over its longer-term 200-day moving average.

Chart experts and technical analysts see a golden cross as a sign that an asset is moving into an uptrend that is likely to be sustained in the near-term.

Market data shows that Dogecoin moved from a daily low of $0.08 U.S. to hit a peak of $0.09 U.S. Trading volume in the meme coin has soared 87% to $1.12 billion U.S. in the past 24 hours

The increase in trading volume has been driven by a whale reportedly accumulating $359,000 U.S. in long positions in DOGE on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

If there is sustained open interest and volumes stay elevated, Dogecoin is likely to continue its upward price momentum, say cryptocurrency analysts.

Prior to the golden cross forming, Dogecoin had seen its price steadily erode over the past six months along with the entire market for digital assets.

At $0.09 U.S., Dogecoin is well-below its all-time high of $0.74 U.S. reached on May 8, 2021.