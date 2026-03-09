403
Ameriwest, First Canadian Graphite, Frontera At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 68 cents. Last week, Ameriwest entered into a professional services contract with APEX Geoscience Ltd. to provide geological consulting services for the Company's 100% owned Bornite Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Oregon
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. Last week, First Canadian Graphite received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a financing to raise $1,000,000 through the issuance of 2,000,000 flow-through common shares at $0.50. The Company has been successful in receiving subscriptions for $1,025,000 (over-subscribed $25,000).
Frontera Energy Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.90. Frontera has determined that the binding offer received from Parex Resources Inc. to acquire all of Frontera's upstream Colombian exploration and production business constitutes a "Superior Proposal"
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.33. Gran Tierra rose 5.1% on volume of 43,389 shares
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.48. No news releases available today.
LithiumBank Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 83 cents. Last week, LithiumBank closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,250,462 through the issuance of 3,750,770 Common shares of the Company at an issue price of $0.60 per Share.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $23.43. Monday, Magellan declared CAD 0.05 dividend.
Pure Energy Minerals Limited (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36 cents. Pure Energy announced last week that Daniel Barnosky has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.
Parex Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $23.37. Friday, Frontera Energy determined that the binding offer received from Parex Resources to acquire all of Frontera's upstream Colombian exploration and production business constitutes a "Superior Proposal"
Rubellite Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.05. Monday, Rubellite reported that it is expected to report $0 for Q4 2025
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.89. Saturn intends to report its Q4 and full year 2025 financial results, along with our year end 2025 independent reserves evaluation in accordance with National Instrument 51-101, on Wednesday, March 11, after market close.
Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.21. No news releases available.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.29. Monday, Valeura announced completion of a successful infill drilling campaign at its Gulf of Thailand Manora field (Block G1/48, 70% operated working interest).
