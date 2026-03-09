Indian Embassy Urges Nationals To Avoid Iran Borders Without Coordination

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory to its citizens, urging Indian nationals not to approach any of Iran's land borders for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the embassy.

It stressed that any movement towards land border points should only take place after obtaining explicit guidance from the embassy.

It also reiterated that it will not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned.

The Embassy noted that it remains available to guide Indian nationals through the following emergency contact helplines: Mobile Numbers: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, and +98 993 217 9359 Email:...



