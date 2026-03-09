EAD And TAQA Join Forces Under The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative To Advance Innovative Biodiversity Research And Conservation In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,March 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has named TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, as Official Partner of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI) partnership programme. Under the two-year agreement, TAQA will serve as the Lead and Exclusive Sponsor for two flagship environmental initiatives.

The first initiative will see TAQA support the launch and implementation of the Mangrove Biodiversity Automated Monitoring programme – an innovative research initiative launched under ADMI. Supporting the development of the Mangrove Nature Tracking Assistant, MANTA – the first-of-its kind in the Arabian Gulf, leveraging artificial intelligence, technology, advanced ecological monitoring and community-driven science to study biodiversity in natural and restored mangrove ecosystems.

It aims to study and analyse the biodiversity within the natural ecosystems of mangrove habitats, with a particular focus on key species such as fish and crabs that serve as important indicators of ecosystem health and stability and help measure the success of habitat restoration efforts. Providing accurate and real-time data that enhance the effectiveness of conservation efforts and environmental planning, MANTA supports informed decision-making to ensure the sustainability of Abu Dhabi's coastal ecosystems.

TAQA also sponsored the 2025 Marine Turtle Festival, organised by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. As one of the UAE's key environmental events, it aims to highlight the importance of marine species conservation by releasing rescued and rehabilitated sea turtles back into their natural habitats. The festival also showcases the efforts of the Agency and its partners in protecting marine biodiversity.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Director of Marine Biodiversity Division at EAD, said:“This partnership between the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and TAQA marks a significant step forward in how we protect our mangrove ecosystems. Through the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, we are pioneering the use of advanced technologies and ecological research to monitor key species and assess habitat health in real time. Collaborations like this not only strengthen our scientific capabilities, but also create opportunities for global knowledge exchange, citizen science and long-term conservation impact. Together, we are shaping a new era of environmental innovation rooted in evidence and collaboration.”

Noel Aoun, Group Chief Strategy Officer at TAQA said:“TAQA is proud to support the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This collaboration highlights the vital role of science, technology, and community engagement in protecting and understanding our natural ecosystems. We look forward to advancing this important work alongside the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and its partners.”

The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative was launched in 2022 during His Royal Highness Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge's, landmark visit to the UAE where he met His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, at Jubail Mangrove Park.

The initiative aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for mangrove conservation, research, and innovation. It brings together all projects and efforts focused on the protection of coastal ecosystems and nature-based solutions in the emirate. It also serves as a platform for regional and international collaboration, while encouraging the establishment of public-private partnerships. Since its launch, the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative has brought together 8 international and 15 local partners.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About TAQA:

Established in 2005, TAQA is a diversified utilities and energy group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: TAQA). TAQA has significant investments in power and water generation, water treatment and reuse, transmission and distribution assets, as well as upstream and midstream oil and gas operations. TAQA owns and manages assets in 25 countries.