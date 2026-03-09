TCS, Google Cloud Launch Gemini Experience Centre For Manufacturing AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the launch of a new Gemini Experience Centre in Troy, Michigan in the United States aimed at accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven solutions in the manufacturing sector.

The new facility, established in partnership with Google Cloud, is the seventh Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) globally and focuses on developing Physical AI solutions designed specifically for industrial and manufacturing environments.

AI Solutions for Manufacturing

According to the company, the centre will allow manufacturers to explore, test and scale AI-powered use cases to improve safety, quality and operational efficiency.

The facility integrates Google's Gemini models with TCS' manufacturing expertise and features the TCS Physical AI Blueprint, an end-to-end framework combining robotics, advanced sensing technologies, edge intelligence and secure cloud orchestration.

The Troy-based centre will showcase several use cases, including autonomous patrolling and surveillance, environmental anomaly detection, personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance monitoring, intelligent quality inspection, progress mapping and predictive equipment health monitoring.

TCS on Physical AI's Role

Speaking about the initiative, Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing at TCS, said Physical AI brings intelligence closer to real-world operations and enables organizations to extend decision-making capabilities into environments that may be risky or inefficient for humans.

"Physical AI is where intelligence moves to the edge--into the real world of operations. With the launch of our Physical AI Gemini Experience Centre for Manufacturing, we are enabling manufacturers to extend visibility and decision-making into environments that are difficult, risky, or inefficient for humans to access." Singhal said.

He added that the centre is designed around a "human-in-the-loop" approach, where AI systems operate alongside the workforce to enhance safety and resilience while helping create more adaptive and future-ready industrial environments.

Google Cloud on Agentic AI Deployment

Saurabh Tiwary, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud AI at Google Cloud, said the collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of agentic AI in industrial operations.

He noted that the new Gemini Experience Centre will help manufacturers build more autonomous and data-driven enterprises by leveraging Google Cloud's technology capabilities. "Our partnership with TCS focuses on accelerating the deployment of agentic AI where it delivers the most significant value to industrial operations. Through the new Physical AI Gemini Experience Centre, we are equipping global manufacturers with the intelligence to build more autonomous, resilient, and data-driven enterprises, allowing them to fully optimize their business models with Google Cloud's leading technology." Tiwari said.

Global Expansion and Strategy

The launch forms part of TCS' broader expansion of Gemini Experience Centres globally. The company said it plans to establish a total of 13 such centres by the end of 2026, including six additional facilities scheduled to open later this year.

TCS currently operates six other Gemini Experience Centres in cities including Bengaluru, New York, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore and São Paulo as part of its Pace and innovation network, which connects startups, universities and enterprise customers to emerging technologies.

The new facility also aligns with TCS' strategy to collaborate with hyperscalers and help enterprises adopt AI technologies across the entire stack, from infrastructure to production-ready application, to enable autonomous industrial operations. (ANI)

