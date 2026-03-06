Subedaar REVIEW: Is Anil Kapoor's Film Worth Your Time? Here's What Netizens Said

Suresh Triveni's Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Radhika Madan, and others, has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's trailer piqued everyone's interest, and many people have already seen it and are expressing their thoughts on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Watched #Subedaar and it's like a mini Jack Reacher of India or concept you would see in Hollywood that a retired personal is dealing with the corrupt system. Loved the cameo of Another Veteran actor and 'A VETERAN' (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Another X user wrote, "#Subedaar is emotional, masaledaar and gripping. #AnilKapoor shines as Arjun Maurya, delivering a performance that anchors the film from start to finish. #SureshTriveni brings the story to life beautifully. A performance that truly strikes a chord (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Subedaar A decent action thriller with much more potential. If it had been cooked better, it could've been India's Sisu or Nobody (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

With #Subedaar, Mona Singh continues her streak of back to back impressive performances this year. From #HappyPatel to #Border2 to #KohraaSeason2, she has consistently delivered roles that showcase her strength as a performer. #MonaSingh twitter/HFjOffd9RE

- Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) March 6, 2026

With #Subedaar, Mona Singh continues her streak of back to back impressive performances this year. From #HappyPatel to #Border2 to #KohraaSeason2, she has consistently delivered roles that showcase her strength as a performer. #MonaSingh twitter/HFjOffd9RE

- Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) March 6, 2026

With #Subedaar, Mona Singh continues her streak of back to back impressive performances this year. From #HappyPatel to #Border2 to #KohraaSeason2, she has consistently delivered roles that showcase her strength as a performer. #MonaSingh twitter/HFjOffd9RE

- Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) March 6, 2026

What a movie what a climax goosebumps @AnilKapoor sir Aap Such Mein #Subedaar Hen Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke @primemovies twitter/xfqavijJX7

- sonu singh (@sonusingh150162) March 6, 2026

Clearly, the netizens enjoyed Subedaar, particularly Anil Kapoor's performance.

While the veteran actor has been working hard in recent years, we have mostly seen him in multi-starrer films as a second lead. However, in Subedaar, he returns as the protagonist, and his admirers were excited to see the film.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming films

While Subedaar has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Kapoor has a number of other exciting projects planned. He will appear in Alpha and King.

In Alpha, the actor plays Colonel Vikrant Kaul. The character was debuted in War 2, which was released last year. Meanwhile, his position in King remains unknown.

Alpha's premiere date has yet to be confirmed, but King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to open on December 24, 2026.