National Exports To GAFTA Countries Grew By 10.2% In 2025 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan recorded on Wednesday a trade surplus with 11 member states of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) in 2025, as the Kingdom continues efforts to strengthen its footprint in Arab markets.

The positive performance aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and reflects growing national exports and enhanced competitiveness in regional markets, alongside an expanding base of trade partners.

According to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), national exports to GAFTA countries grew by 10.2 per cent in 2025, reaching JD3.952 billion, compared with JD3.585 billion in 2024.

Imports from GAFTA member states rose by 7.3 per cent to JD5.444 billion last year, up from JD5.073 billion in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

GAFTA countries ranked first among Jordan's trading partners in 2025, accounting for 41 per cent of total national exports.

Despite the surplus with several countries, Jordan's overall trade deficit with GAFTA states stood at JD1.492 billion in 2025, compared with JD1.488 billion in 2024.

Total trade volume between Jordan and GAFTA countries reached JD9.396 billion in 2025, up from JD8.658 billion the previous year.

Jordan recorded trade surpluses with Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Syria, Palestine, Algeria, Iraq and Bahrain, while trade deficits were registered with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman, Tunisia and Sudan.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of Jordan's exports to GAFTA countries in 2025, valued at JD1.230 billion, marking a 9 per cent increase.

Iraq followed at JD990 million, up 8.6 per cent. Exports to Syria saw significant growth, surging by 358.2 per cent to reach JD252 million.

Saudi Arabia also topped the list of countries from which Jordan imports, with imports totalling JD2.95 billion in 2025. Consequently, Jordan's trade deficit with Saudi Arabia reached approximately JD1.72 billion.

Jordan's exports to GAFTA countries are concentrated in fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, agricultural produce, including fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, salts and skincare products, as well as food preparations, furniture, textiles and garments, and paints.

Imports from GAFTA states include crude oil and its derivatives, jewellery, food products, plastic sheets and panels, titanium oxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, iron and related products, among other goods.

Overall, national exports increased by 9.9 per cent in 2025 to JD9.624 billion, while re-exports rose by 12.3 per cent to JD959 million, bringing total exports to JD10.583 billion, up 10.1 per cent compared with 2024.

The Greater Arab Free Trade Area is an economic bloc aimed at promoting economic integration and low-tariff trade among Arab states. The agreement entered into force in January 2005 and comprises 18 member countries, Petra reported.