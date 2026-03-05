New Mobile App Brings Azerbaijan's Historical Sites To Your Fingertips

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has a long and rich history, visible in its monuments, mosques, and fortresses.

Preserving these monuments is important to keep Azerbaijani history alive and to strengthen national identity.

In Karabakh, restoration and documentation of these sites are especially significant, as they reflect both the region's past and its return to the country. Proper documentation and preservation help ensure that future generations can learn about and experience this heritage.

Digital tools now play a big role in this effort. Online platforms, mobile applications, and photo archives make it easier to explore historical sites, access information, and engage with cultural heritage from anywhere. Technology helps bring the past closer to people and ensures that even fragile or remote sites are preserved digitally.

The Gilavar Photo Club has been actively documenting Azerbaijan's historical and cultural sites. Using professional photography, the club captures monuments across the country and creates a detailed visual archive. Their work helps preserve cultural memory and provides valuable material for researchers, educators, and the public.

After the success of their previous project, "Digital Platform for the Cultural Heritage and Historical Monuments of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur", the club started a new initiative: the "IRS" mobile app. This app brings the digital platform to mobile devices, making it easier for users to explore information, view photos, and learn about monuments across Azerbaijan.

This new initiative takes the digital platform a step further, transforming it into a mobile-friendly application that allows users to explore Azerbaijan's historical, cultural, and archaeological sites from anywhere. With interactive features, detailed information, and a comprehensive photo archive, the app brings heritage directly into people's hands.

Through categorized regional listings, geographic coordinates, inventory numbers, and curated photographs, users can discover the stories behind each site, fostering both knowledge and appreciation. This integration of technology, photography, and cultural research demonstrates how modern tools can amplify the impact of heritage preservation.

The "IRS" mobile app project promises to make a lasting difference in how Azerbaijan's cultural heritage is accessed and appreciated.

The project ensures that these treasures are preserved for future generations. It also provides a valuable resource for educators, researchers, and students, facilitating the study of history and culture more interactively and engagingly.

Note that Gilavar Photo Club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers (IAAP) since 2017. In 2020, the club was officially designated as Azerbaijan's representative to the IAAP.

The club comprises over 40 members, including professional photographers, media correspondents, and individuals with significant contributions to the field of photography.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Gilavar Photo Club maintains an active online presence through its official website, which features sections on news, projects, exhibitions, and member activities.

In 2025, the club launched a mobile application and a digital platform dedicated to the cultural heritage of Garabagh and East Zangazur, reflecting its commitment to technological integration and cultural preservation.