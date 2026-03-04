Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heat Wave Alert Issued After Holi Hills To See Rain, Snowfall

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: As Holi passes, North India braces for a sharp rise in temperatures. While rain and snowfall are expected in the hills, Delhi-NCR and the plains are likely to face intensifying heat in the coming days

Residents of Delhi-NCR should prepare for a steady spike in temperatures following Holi. The India Meteorological Department has warned that during the first week of March, several parts of northwest and central India could experience maximum temperatures 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Delhi, the mercury is expected to climb to 34–36°C in the coming days. The minimum temperature may also rise to 17–19°C by March 10, effectively ending the mild chill felt during early mornings in late February. The rising daytime and nighttime temperatures will make conditions increasingly uncomfortable, with intense heat gradually taking hold across the region.

While the plains heat up, weather conditions in the hills are set to shift due to a weak western disturbance. Between March 7 and 10, light rainfall and snowfall are likely across the western Himalayan region.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may witness scattered light rain and snowfall until around March 9. Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive light showers and snow between March 7 and 10. In Uttarakhand, similar weather activity is likely from March 8 to 10. This change will bring temporary relief in higher altitudes, but the intensity is not expected to be very strong.

Despite the rain and snowfall in mountainous areas, the plains are unlikely to see any significant cooling effect. Meteorologists suggest that the weather system affecting the hills will not substantially influence Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, or Haryana.

Meanwhile, other regions are also bracing for heat. Parts of North Konkan may see rising temperatures around March 4–5, while Gujarat could experience intense heat between March 4 and 6. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to face hot and humid conditions, and Maharashtra's Vidarbha region may also witness a sharp rise in temperatures.

Overall, the weather pattern indicates that early March will mark the beginning of a prolonged warm spell across much of North and Central India, even as the mountains receive brief spells of rain and snow.