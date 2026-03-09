Viral Video: Malaika Arora Spotted Dancing With Splitsvilla Contestant Sorab Bedi Take A Look

Malaika Arora has made news once more, when a video of her getting cosy and dancing with Splitsvilla participant Sorab Bedi went viral on social media, sparking speculation that she is dating Harsh Mehta.

Malaika Arora's personal life has always made news. The actress has been in the spotlight for several months due to her reported romance with diamond seller Harsh Mehta. A few weeks ago, a photo of them from Rome went viral, with netizens claiming the two were enjoying Valentine's Day together.

However, Malaika has once again captured everyone's attention thanks to a video in which she is seen getting cosy and dancing with Splitsvilla competitor Sorab Bedi. The video has gone viral, and Malaika's chemistry with Sorab is now the talk of the town.

While some netizens believe Sorab is Malaika's new boyfriend, the two do not appear to be romantically involved, since the former recently attended a party at the actress's new restaurant. Sorab posted photos of Malaika and other celebs at the celebration on Instagram, captioned "Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TheGossipgully (@gossipgully)

Malaika and Harsh captured everyone's attention after being seen together at a performance. Later, the alleged pair was seen together several times.

While Malaika was quite open about her romance with Arjun Kapoor, she has yet to speak out about her reported connection with Harsh. The two have a large age difference. While Malaika is 52, Harsh is supposedly 33, resulting in an age difference of about 19 years.

Malaika is well-known for her dancing performances in films. The last time we saw her on screen was in the 2025 film Thamma, where she performed the song "Poison Baby." It is not yet known which song or film she will be in next. So let's wait and see.