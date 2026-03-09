Qatar Attaches Importance To Children Affected By Armed Conflicts Through Various Forms Of Support

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has underscored that it gives importance to children affected by armed conflicts by providing various kinds of support, recalling that Doha hosted several children who were separated from their parents due to war and were fully taken care of, alongside helping reunite several conflict-stricken children with their families.

It clarified that these efforts will continue through its internationally forged programs and partnerships to ensure access to quality education for millions of children who have been deprived of this right due to conflicts.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Abdullah Ahmed Al Hardan, Third Secretary in the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his participation in the annual debate on the Rights of the Child within the 61st session of the Human Rights Council (HRC61) in Geneva.

Al Hardan underscored that the State of Qatar places paramount importance on enhancing and protecting the rights of children in both peace and war alike, noting its keenness, within the framework of its international partnerships, to support efforts aimed at safeguarding children affected by armed conflicts.

He further highlighted that Doha hosts the Analysis and Outreach Hub of the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Al Hardan pointed to the resolution presented by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Costa Rica and adopted by the Human Rights Council at its 60th session on promoting and protecting the human rights of women and children in armed conflict and post-conflict: ensuring justice, remedies, and redress for victims.

He explained that the resolution outlines numerous proposals aimed at strengthening the international legal obligations of parties to conflict to protect the human rights of children affected by armed conflicts, particularly with regard to providing children's essential needs such as education and health, preventing their involvement in conflicts, and enhancing accountability for violations committed against them.