New Iran Leader Chosen By Nation's Will, Not US: Envoy To India

The new leader of Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has said and noted that the selection of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the country was carried out according to the mechanisms provided in the Constitution of country, demonstrating that legal structures continue to function effectively "even in difficult conditions." In an interview with ANI, Mohammad Fathali also said that Iran's military forces continue to defend the country with greater confidence and motivation amid the ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States.

Iranian People Unite Against Foreign Interference

"Today, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government. Our people may have different views and even various challenges within the country, but one thing has always been clear: when it comes to foreign interference, the Iranian people unite. They strongly oppose any external interference in their internal affairs. This is a well-known reality in the contemporary history of Iran," Mohammad Fathali said in a text interview.

About the New Supreme Leader

"His Eminence Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei (new Leader of Iran) is a religious scholar who is well aware of the political and social issues of the country. He has spent many years studying and teaching Islamic sciences in the seminaries, while also being closely familiar with Iran's political and social developments. For this reason, many consider him a scholar who, in addition to his strong religious knowledge, has a clear understanding of current realities and the needs of society," he added.

Fathali said Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei has always emphasized commitment to the principles and ideals of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and loyalty to these principles will remain one of the main pillars of the country's policies. "At the same time, considering his youthful and revolutionary spirit, we will certainly witness very positive developments in the way the country is managed and administered--developments that will be aligned with the current conditions and the needs of Iranian society," he said.

Constitutional Process Followed for Selection

"Fortunately, even under these sensitive circumstances, the new Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been elected by the representatives of the people in the Assembly of Experts. The selection of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader was carried out according to the mechanisms provided in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This process demonstrated that the country's legal structures continue to function effectively even in difficult conditions," he added.

Official Announcement and Context

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has been announced as the third Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution following a decision by the country's Assembly of Experts after days of deliberation. He replaces his father as the new Supreme Leader of Iran following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israel military strikes. The announcement came late Sunday night (local time), marking a pivotal moment in the political and religious leadership of the Islamic Republic. The clerical body responsible for appointing the country's supreme leader confirmed the decision in a formal statement, declaring: "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Wider Conflict and Retaliation

Apart from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel and the US joint military strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)

