JKSA Seeks Safe Evacuation Of Indian Students Stranded In Iran Crisis

National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday visited Iran's Embassy to express condolences over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel attack and raised serious concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Kashmir, who are currently stranded in different parts of Iran amid the escalating conflict and continuing airstrikes.

JKSA Highlights Plight of Stranded Students

On the occasion, Khuehami raised serious concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Kashmir, who are currently stranded in different parts of Iran amid the escalating conflict and continuing airstrikes. He informed the Ambassador that the Association has been receiving numerous distress calls and messages from students and worried parents whose children are studying in cities such as Qom, Urmia, Arak, and other parts of Iran.

Khuehami said the students are extremely anxious and frightened due to reports of explosions, airstrikes, and the rapidly evolving security situation across several regions. Khuehami urged them to extend all possible support to ensure the safety, protection, and relocation of Indian students to secure locations until arrangements for their evacuation are made. He emphasised the urgent need for coordinated efforts between the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Iranian authorities to facilitate the safe evacuation of Indian students at the earliest.

Iranian Officials Assure Support and Action