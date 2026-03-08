403
Iran Reports Extensive Damage in US, Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) The Iranian Red Crescent reported on Sunday that "9,669 civilian units have been damaged in US-Israeli attacks on the country."
In its statement, the organization noted that the total included "7,943 residential units and 1,617 commercial buildings."
The declaration also indicated that "32 medical and treatment centers, and 65 schools and educational institutions were also damaged."
Additionally, the assaults affected "13 Red Crescent centers, 15 operational vehicles and 13 ambulances belonging to the organization and emergency response teams," it said.
The statement further confirmed that "11 medical personnel were killed and 33 others injured in the attacks."
Since February 28, over "1,200 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran."
In response, Tehran carried out "drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations that are home to US military assets."
