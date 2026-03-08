403
Iran’s President Pledges Retaliation, Urges Neighborly Unity
(MENAFN) Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Sunday that his country will retaliate against any assaults originating from abroad, while highlighting that neighboring nations are regarded as “brothers,” according to reports.
During a visit to a health center, Pezeshkian said that his previous comments on Saturday, which included an apology for attacks on neighboring countries, “have been misinterpreted,” as stated by a news agency.
“We stand strongly against and respond powerfully to those who attack our country. Certainly, our armed forces and volunteer Basij forces, who are present across the country, will defend the country with all their might,” Pezeshkian said.
He added, “Iran will not bow down to bullying, oppression and aggression.”
The president also urged Iran and its neighbors “to resolve their differences domestically in defiance of efforts by the enemies to drag them to a war and sow discord among them.”
Since February 28, over 1,200 individuals, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military figures, have reportedly been killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military forces.
