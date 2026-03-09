Gujarat: Kejriwal Accuses BJP, Congress Of Ignoring People After Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, March 9 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused leaders of the BJP and Congress of approaching voters during elections but ignoring them afterwards, while addressing a regional booth conference.

Speaking at the gathering, Kejriwal said:“Every five years we vote, and in every election these leaders stand with folded hands and knock on people's doors. They hold people's feet and show affection, but as soon as the elections are over and ordinary people go to their houses for some work, they unleash dogs on them. They do not open the door, do not meet them and say that the leader is busy."

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, called on people to form their own government and urged them to support AAP.

“Wake up and run the broom and form your own government this time,” he said, referring to the party's election symbol.

He criticised the BJP government in the state, saying the party had been in power for the past 30 years.“In 30 years, the BJP people have eaten up Gujarat's trade, employment, schools, hospitals, roads and even MGNREGA,” he said.

He asked how long people would remain silent over“corruption, paper leaks, broken roads, collapsed bridges and deaths of children in hospitals”.

Referring to political developments in Visavadar Assembly constituency, Kejriwal said the electorate there had shown that powerful leaders could be defeated.

“Just as the people of Visavadar shook the thrones of powerful leaders, the same must be done across Gujarat this time,” he said, referring to the win of AAP leader Gopal Italia from the constituency.

Kejriwal also referred to an incident in Botad district where farmers protesting against what he described as the "Kadda" practice were subjected to a police lathi-charge.

"The farmers had gathered for a peaceful protest and had not thrown stones or attacked anyone, but police used force and took them from their homes. Eighty-five farmers were kept in jail for several months,” he said, adding that there was anger among farmers over the incident.

He also referred to AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, saying Vasava had raised his voice against alleged corruption in MGNREGA.

“Under MGNREGA, they fill fake records, work does not happen, but it is shown that work has been done, and ministers and leaders take the money,” Kejriwal said.

He added that when Vasava demanded records, he was jailed for four months. Kejriwal also raised concerns about unemployment among youth and alleged that fake liquor and drugs were being sold in the state.

He referred to the collapse of a bridge in Morbi in which 140 people died and another bridge collapse in Vadodara, where 22 people died, and said: "12 bridges had collapsed in the last five years".

The AAP leader also mentioned examination paper leaks affecting students and flooding in Surat during the rains, saying water entered houses after a single rainfall.

Kejriwal said that if an AAP government was formed in Gujarat, facilities similar to those in Punjab would be provided, including free electricity, treatment and education, and Rs 1,000 per month for every woman.

He urged people to support AAP and said the next two years should be dedicated to strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections.